No. 18 Ohio State dominates in fourth to defeat Purdue 70-53

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 06:04
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell and Braxtin Miller scored 16 points each and No. 18 Ohio State dominated the fourth quarter to defeat Purdue 70-53 on Sunday in a Big Ten opener.

The Buckeyes' 16-4 run to open the fourth quarter turned a five-point lead into a 61-44 advantage. Purdue responded with a 9-0 run before OSU's Rikki Harris buried a 3-pointer with just under 2 minutes remaining that killed Purdue's momentum. The Boilermakers did not score again, missing their final seven shots.

Rebeka Mikulasikova had 13 points and eight rebounds and Jacy Sheldon scored 12 points for Ohio State (6-1). Mikesell added 10 rebounds and five assists.

Madison Layden scored 13 points for Purdue (6-3) but was only 3 of 14 from 3-point distance. Abbey Ellis added 11 points and Jeanae Terry grabbed 13 rebounds. The Boilermakers made just 6 of 36 3-pointers and shot 30% overall.

Ohio State shot 50%, made 7 of 16 3-pointers but committed 22 turnovers.

—-

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-06 07:58 GMT+08:00

