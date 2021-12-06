Alexa
Akec scores 18 to lift Detroit past UIC 64-56

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 06:14
CHICAGO (AP) — Madut Akec posted 18 points and eight rebounds as Detroit beat Illinois-Chicago 64-56 on Sunday.

Antoine Davis had 19 points for Detroit (2-6, 2-0 Horizon League). Kevin McAdoo added 10 points.

Damaria Franklin had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Flames (2-6, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Kevin Johnson added seven rebounds and six assists. Filip Skobalj had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-06 07:58 GMT+08:00

