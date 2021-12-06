Kiser, Hillmon lead No. 12 Michigan rout of Akron, 93-54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored a season-high 19 points and Naz Hillmon added 18 points and five assists as the No. 12 Michigan women steamrolled Akron in the first half and cruised to a 93-54 win Sunday afternoon.

The Wolverines (8-1) returned home for the first time in nearly two weeks and rebounded from their first loss of the season, 70-48 to No. 10 Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC challenge.

Michigan opened the game on a 25-4 run through the first quarter, held a 55-21 lead at the half and 74-28 to start the fourth quarter.

Kiser was 8 of 12 from the field and Hillmon 7 of 9 the Wolverines shot 33 of 51 (65%) and 21 of 26 from the line and collected 22 assists on 33 made baskets. The Wolverines dominated the boards by a 35-17 margin. Michelle Sidor added 12 points, Laila Phelia contributed 11 and Leigha Brown chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Layne Ferrell scored 13 points to lead Akron (3-3) and was the lone Zips shooter to reach double digits. Akron shot 21 of 54 (39 %) from the field, including 6 of 20 (30%) from 3-point range.

___

