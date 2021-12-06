Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kiser, Hillmon lead No. 12 Michigan rout of Akron, 93-54

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 05:55
Kiser, Hillmon lead No. 12 Michigan rout of Akron, 93-54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored a season-high 19 points and Naz Hillmon added 18 points and five assists as the No. 12 Michigan women steamrolled Akron in the first half and cruised to a 93-54 win Sunday afternoon.

The Wolverines (8-1) returned home for the first time in nearly two weeks and rebounded from their first loss of the season, 70-48 to No. 10 Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC challenge.

Michigan opened the game on a 25-4 run through the first quarter, held a 55-21 lead at the half and 74-28 to start the fourth quarter.

Kiser was 8 of 12 from the field and Hillmon 7 of 9 the Wolverines shot 33 of 51 (65%) and 21 of 26 from the line and collected 22 assists on 33 made baskets. The Wolverines dominated the boards by a 35-17 margin. Michelle Sidor added 12 points, Laila Phelia contributed 11 and Leigha Brown chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Layne Ferrell scored 13 points to lead Akron (3-3) and was the lone Zips shooter to reach double digits. Akron shot 21 of 54 (39 %) from the field, including 6 of 20 (30%) from 3-point range.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-06 07:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist