Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Oregon State to face Utah State in first LA Bowl

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/06 06:09
Oregon State to face Utah State in first LA Bowl

Utah State (10-3, Mountain West) vs Oregon State (7-5, Pac-12), Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Inglewood, California

TOP PLAYERS

Utah State: QB Logan Bonner, 3,560 yards passing, 36 touchdowns.

Oregon State: RB B.J. Baylor, conference-high 1,259 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Utah State: Won a surprise Mountain West title with a 46-13 victory against West Division champion San Diego State for just the fourth 10-win season in school history.

Oregon State: Finished third in the Pac-12 North at 5-4 and is 3-3 in its last six games.

LAST TIME

Oregon State 20, Utah State 16. (Oct. 3, 1998)

BOWL HISTORY

Utah State: First appearance in LA Bowl; ninth bowl game in the last 11 seasons after playing in six bowl games in its first 119 years.

Oregon State: First appearance in LA Bowl; 18th bowl game appearance overall and first since 2013.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Updated : 2021-12-06 07:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist