Anderson scores 20 to lead Delaware over UMBC 70-60

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 06:03
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Kevin Anderson had 20 points as Delaware topped Maryland-Baltimore County 70-60 on Sunday.

Ebby Asamoah had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Hens (7-3). Jyare Davis added 11 points. Dylan Painter had 10 rebounds.

Keondre Kennedy had 13 points and seven rebounds for UMBC (5-3). Yaw Obeng-Mensah added 13 points and nine rebounds. Darnell Rogers had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-06 07:58 GMT+08:00

