Balanc scores 31 to carry Quinnipiac past Manhattan 90-73

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 06:12
NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Balanc had a career-high 31 points as Quinnipiac topped Manhattan 90-73 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference contest on Sunday.

Balanc shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers and shot 13 for 15 from the line.

Savion Lewis had 18 points and six rebounds for Quinnipiac (4-4, 1-1 MAAC). Tymu Chenery added 12 points. Kevin Marfo had 10 points.

Jose Perez had 25 points for the Jaspers (6-2, 1-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Ant Nelson added 22 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-06 07:58 GMT+08:00

