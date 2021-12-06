Green scores 16 to lift Fairfield over Niagara 81-71

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Caleb Green scored 16 points as Fairfield got past Niagara 81-71 on Sunday.

Zach Crisler had 14 points for Fairfield (5-3, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Taj Benning added 13 points. Jesus Cruz had 11 points.

Jordan Cintron had 14 points for the Purple Eagles (3-5, 0-2). Justin Roberts added 12 points. Marcus Hammond had 11 points.

