Liberty, Eastern MIchigan face off in Lending Tree Bowl

Liberty (7-5, Independent) vs. Eastern Michigan (7-5, Mid-American), Dec. 18, 5:45 ET

LOCATION: Mobile, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Liberty: QB Malik Willis, 2,626 yards passing, 24 touchdowns; 820 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan: QB Ben Bryant, 2,921 yards passing, 14 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Liberty: The Flames are the third current team to reach a bowl game their first three FBS seasons. The others were Appalachian State (2015-present) and Marshall (1997-2002).

Eastern Michigan: The Eagles rank first in the nation in fewest penalties per game (3.42), fewest penalty yards per game (30.5), fewest penalties (41), and fewest penalty yards (366).

LAST TIME

Liberty 25, Eastern Michigan 24. (Oct. 14, 1989)

BOWL HISTORY

Liberty: First appearance in the Lending Tree Bowl, third straight bowl game.

Eastern Michigan: First appearance in the Lending Tree Bowl, sixth bowl appearance in school history.

___

