Green Jr. scores 18 to carry UCF over Bethune-Cookman 81-45

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. posted 18 points, making four 3-pointers, as Central Florida routed Bethune-Cookman 81-45 on Sunday.

Tyem Freeman had 12 points for Central Florida (5-2). Brandon Mahan added 11 points. C.J. Walker had 10 points.

Joe French had 12 points for the Wildcats (1-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Marcus Garrett added 11 points.

