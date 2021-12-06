Up-and-down Chargers hold off Bengals for 41-22 victory

Cincinnati Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie (22) intercepts a pass intended by Los Angeles Chargers' Josh Palmer (5) during the first half of an NFL football g... Cincinnati Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie (22) intercepts a pass intended by Los Angeles Chargers' Josh Palmer (5) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, ... Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, De... Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cincinnati Bengals' Cameron Sample (96) and Vonn Bell (24) celebrate a sack of Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert during the second half of an NFL f... Cincinnati Bengals' Cameron Sample (96) and Vonn Bell (24) celebrate a sack of Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24), bottom, and Cameron Sample (96), top, during the seco... Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24), bottom, and Cameron Sample (96), top, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) runs out of the tackle of Los Angeles Chargers' Breiden Fehoko (96) during the second half of an NFL football game,... Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) runs out of the tackle of Los Angeles Chargers' Breiden Fehoko (96) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch against Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sund... Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch against Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Los Angeles Chargers' Jalen Guyton (15) runs out of the tackle of Cincinnati Bengals' Jessie Bates (30) during the second half of an NFL football game... Los Angeles Chargers' Jalen Guyton (15) runs out of the tackle of Cincinnati Bengals' Jessie Bates (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler (30) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday... Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler (30) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Los Angeles Chargers' Mike Williams (81) is chased by Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. ... Los Angeles Chargers' Mike Williams (81) is chased by Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Justin Herbert passed for three touchdowns and Tevaughn Campbell returned a Joe Mixon fumble 61 yards for a score, helping the Los Angeles Chargers hold off Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for a 41-22 victory on Sunday.

Herbert was 26 of 35 for 317 yards as Los Angeles (7-5) bounced back nicely after losing 28-13 at Denver last weekend. Mike Williams had five receptions for 110 yards, and Keenan Allen caught two of Herbert's TD passes.

Cincinnati (7-5) stormed back after falling behind 24-0 in the second quarter. Mixon's 7-yard TD run made it 24-22 with 7:10 left in the third. But the Bengals came up empty on the 2-point conversion try and Campbell's fumble return in the fourth helped close it out for Los Angeles.

The Bengals committed four of the game's seven turnovers. Battling a hand injury for much of the day, Burrow threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.