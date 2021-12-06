Alexa
Preseason Top 10 Clemson, Iowa State meet in Cheez-It Bowl

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/06 05:13
No. 19 Clemson (9-3, ACC) vs Iowa State (7-5, Big 12), Dec. 29, 5:45 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida.

TOP PLAYERS

Iowa State: RB Breece Hall won his second straight Big 12 offensive player of the year honor. Led the nation in scoring (138 points), touchdowns (23) and rushing touchdowns (20). Doak Walker finalist after ranking fifth nationally in rushing yards per game (122.7) and scoring a touchdown in an FBS-record 24 straight games.

Clemson: LB James Skalski is a first-team All-ACC pick — one of four from the Tigers' defense — who leads the team with 97 tackles. Skalski has 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 14 quarterback pressures.

NOTABLE

Iowa State: Snapped a two-game skid with a 48-14 rout of TCU in the regular-season finale. Hall rushed for a career-high 242 yards and scored a career-best four touchdowns. He also broke Bill Burnett's record of 23 consecutive games with a rushing TD set from 1968-70.

Clemson: Opened the season ranked No. 3 but had uncharacteristic struggles before closing with a five-game winning streak. Even at 9-3, it was still a letdown for a team that had made the College Football Playoffs six years running. Now striving to reach double-digits in wins for the 11th consecutive season.

LAST TIME

First meeting

BOWL HISTORY

Iowa State: Heading to a bowl for a school record fifth straight season and the 17th in program history. Coach Matt Campbell is 2-2 in bowl games with the Cyclones.

Clemson: The playoff regulars extended their school-record bowl streak to 17 seasons, the fifth-longest in the nation.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-12-06 07:07 GMT+08:00

