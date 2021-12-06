No. 5 Notre Dame to face No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson (27) is tackled by Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) at the goal line in the second half of an NCAA colleg... Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson (27) is tackled by Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) at the goal line in the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1, independent, No. 5 CFP) vs No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2, Big 12, No. 9 CFP), Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Glendale, Arizona

TOP PLAYERS

Notre Dame: QB Jack Coan. The senior has thrown for 2,641 yards and 20 TDs with six interceptions. He's completed nearly 68% of his passes.

Oklahoma State: LB Malcolm Rodriguez. A Butkus Award semifinalist, he led the Cowboys with 112 tackles, including 14 for loss.

NOTABLE

Notre Dame: The Irish have not won a major bowl game since the 1993 Cotton Bowl under Lou Holtz. They lost 31-14 to Alabama in last year's Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame won its final seven games this season.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have qualified for bowl games in 16 straight seasons, the nation's sixth-longest active streak. They have won four of their past five bowl games.

LAST TIME

First meeting

BOWL HISTORY

Notre Dame: Fifth straight bowl appearance, 40th overall.

Oklahoma State: Fifth trip to a New Year's Six bowl since 2010, 32nd overall.

