No. 12 BYU draws upstart UAB as Independence Bowl opponent

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/06 05:05
No. 12 BYU (10-2, Independent) vs. UAB (8-4, Conference USA), Dec. 18. 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Shreveport, Louisiana

TOP PLAYERS

BYU: RB Tyler Allgeier, 1,409 yards rushing, 20 touchdowns.

UAB: RB DeWayne McBride, 1,188 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

BYU: The Cougars, who have been competing as an independent since 2011, will join the Big 12 Conference for the 2023-24 season.

UAB: The Blazers program was eliminated for financial reasons in 2014, but an outcry from alumni brought it back quickly. The program was reinstated in 2017 and UAB went to three consecutive bowl games from 2017-19.

LAST TIME

The teams have never met in football.

BOWL HISTORY

BYU: This is the Cougars' 39th bowl appearance since 1974 and 16th in the last 17 seasons.

UAB: The Blazers have a 1-3 record in four prior bowl appearances.

Updated : 2021-12-06 07:07 GMT+08:00

