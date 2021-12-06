Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ragland Jr., Williams carry Cornell past D-III Keuka 122-64

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 04:40
Ragland Jr., Williams carry Cornell past D-III Keuka 122-64

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Guy Ragland Jr. had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Cornell routed Keuka 122-64 on Sunday.

Seven players reached double figures with Nazir Williams adding 16 points, Darius Ervin scored 15 and Isaiah Gray had 15 for the Big Red. Gray also had six assists.

Dean Noll scored 11 and Sarju Patel 10.

Mason VanDeMortel had 21 points for the Division III Storm. Devin Milton added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-06 06:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist