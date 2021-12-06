Alexa
Sofia Goggia wins super-G race, goes 3 for 3 in Lake Louise

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 03:34
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Sofia Goggia captured a World Cup super-G on Sunday to go 3 for 3 in races at Lake Louise.

The 29-year-old Italian finished in 1 minute, 18.28 seconds on a cold day to beat Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.11 seconds. Mirjam Puchner of Austria, starting 29th overall, finished in third place, while two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin wound up in sixth place as she rounds into form after dealing with a back ailment.

Goggia won a pair of downhills on the Lake Louise hill leading into the super-G race. She was the 14th racer on the course Sunday and slightly behind Gut-Behrami's time at the third interval. But Goggia found speed at the bottom of the course.

It was Goggia's 14th career World Cup win and first in the super-G since 2019. She will try to defend her Olympic downhill title at the Beijing Games in two months.

Gut-Behrami picked up her 62nd World Cup podium. She's the world champion in the super-G courtesy of her win last February in Italy.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics

Updated : 2021-12-06 05:36 GMT+08:00

