Average US price of gas drops 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $3.46

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 02:14
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 2 cents over past two weeks, to $3.46 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price drop is partly because of a crash in crude oil costs.

It was the first decline in gas prices in 14 weeks, Lundberg said. The average price at the pump is $1.24 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.80 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.91 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel was unchanged, at $3.69 a gallon.

Updated : 2021-12-06 04:04 GMT+08:00

