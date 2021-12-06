Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tottenham beats Norwich 3-0, Kane's goal drought continues

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 00:17
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, left, celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hot...
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur an...
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, left, and Norwich City's Brandon Williams vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tott...
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City, at...

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, left, celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hot...

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur an...

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, left, and Norwich City's Brandon Williams vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tott...

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City, at...

LONDON (AP) — Antonio Conte’s unbeaten run in the Premier League at Tottenham goes on.

So does Harry Kane’s goal drought.

Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-min were the scorers in Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Norwich on Sunday.

In four league matches under Conte, Tottenham has won three and drawn the other, conceding only one goal. He has, though, lost in the Europa Conference League at Slovenian minnow Mura.

Kane, the top scorer in the Premier League last season, remains on just one goal this campaign having missed a couple of half-chances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs climbed to fifth place and is two points off fourth-place West Ham with a game in hand.

Lucas opened the scoring with a stunning solo goal in the 10th minute, after playing a one-two with Son and then beating a defender before smashing a shot into the top corner from 25 meters (yards).

Sanchez lashed in from close range in the 67th to make it 2-0 after the ball dropped invitingly for him after Ben Davies flicked on a corner.

Davies then made a piercing run into the area and passed to Son, who went round a defender and shot low into the net in the 77th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-06 01:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan about to reach 60% fully vaccinated goal
Taiwan about to reach 60% fully vaccinated goal