All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 48 Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45 Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 46 46 Charlotte 20 9 9 2 0 20 61 60 Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58 WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56 Bridgeport 21 7 11 1 2 17 53 66 Lehigh Valley 19 3 11 4 1 11 44 65

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 18 16 1 1 0 33 66 33 Cleveland 19 9 5 2 3 23 58 59 Rochester 17 11 6 0 0 22 69 58 Toronto 16 9 5 1 1 20 52 54 Belleville 19 9 10 0 0 18 57 58 Laval 19 8 9 2 0 18 63 71 Syracuse 17 6 8 2 1 15 46 54

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 19 13 4 1 1 28 58 45 Manitoba 19 12 6 1 0 25 63 48 Iowa 17 9 7 1 0 19 55 44 Grand Rapids 19 8 8 2 1 19 56 61 Rockford 18 8 8 1 1 18 49 62 Texas 18 7 8 2 1 17 54 59 Milwaukee 20 7 12 1 0 15 57 70

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 17 13 2 2 0 28 57 41 Ontario 17 12 4 0 1 25 68 51 Colorado 19 8 8 1 2 19 58 59 Henderson 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 48 Tucson 16 8 7 1 0 17 44 50 San Diego 17 8 8 1 0 17 48 52 Bakersfield 15 6 6 1 2 15 41 46 Abbotsford 16 6 7 2 1 15 48 51 San Jose 15 6 8 1 0 13 44 59

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport 3, Utica 2

Chicago 2, Iowa 1

Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 2

Manitoba 3, Belleville 1

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4

Stockton 3, San Diego 2

Colorado 4, Tucson 0

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

San Jose 6, Abbotsford 4

Springfield at Toronto, ppd

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, ppd

Providence at Bridgeport, ppd

Rochester at Syracuse, ppd

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Utica at Hartford, ppd

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.