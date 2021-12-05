Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 48
Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45
Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 46 46
Charlotte 20 9 9 2 0 20 61 60
Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58
WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56
Bridgeport 21 7 11 1 2 17 53 66
Lehigh Valley 19 3 11 4 1 11 44 65
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 18 16 1 1 0 33 66 33
Cleveland 19 9 5 2 3 23 58 59
Rochester 17 11 6 0 0 22 69 58
Toronto 16 9 5 1 1 20 52 54
Belleville 19 9 10 0 0 18 57 58
Laval 19 8 9 2 0 18 63 71
Syracuse 17 6 8 2 1 15 46 54
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 19 13 4 1 1 28 58 45
Manitoba 19 12 6 1 0 25 63 48
Iowa 17 9 7 1 0 19 55 44
Grand Rapids 19 8 8 2 1 19 56 61
Rockford 18 8 8 1 1 18 49 62
Texas 18 7 8 2 1 17 54 59
Milwaukee 20 7 12 1 0 15 57 70
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 17 13 2 2 0 28 57 41
Ontario 17 12 4 0 1 25 68 51
Colorado 19 8 8 1 2 19 58 59
Henderson 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 48
Tucson 16 8 7 1 0 17 44 50
San Diego 17 8 8 1 0 17 48 52
Bakersfield 15 6 6 1 2 15 41 46
Abbotsford 16 6 7 2 1 15 48 51
San Jose 15 6 8 1 0 13 44 59

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport 3, Utica 2

Chicago 2, Iowa 1

Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 2

Manitoba 3, Belleville 1

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4

Stockton 3, San Diego 2

Colorado 4, Tucson 0

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

San Jose 6, Abbotsford 4

Springfield at Toronto, ppd

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, ppd

Providence at Bridgeport, ppd

Rochester at Syracuse, ppd

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Utica at Hartford, ppd

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.