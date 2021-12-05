Alexa
NFL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190 3-4-0 5-0-0 6-1-0 2-3-0 2-1-0
Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182 3-2-0 4-2-0 5-4-0 2-0-0 3-0-0
Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279 3-3-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334 2-3-0 1-5-0 3-6-0 0-2-0 0-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 4-2-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283 3-4-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292 1-4-0 1-5-0 2-6-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283 2-5-0 0-4-0 2-5-0 0-4-0 0-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 263 240 5-1-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 3-0-0 1-1-0
Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226 3-2-0 4-2-0 5-2-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267 3-2-1 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-1 1-2-0
Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267 4-2-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 3-1-0 1-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 4-2-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 5-0-0 1-1-0
Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196 3-3-0 3-2-0 3-4-0 3-1-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293 3-3-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295 3-3-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 8 4 0 .667 353 267 4-2-0 4-2-0 2-3-0 6-1-0 2-0-0
Washington 5 6 0 .455 229 282 3-3-0 2-3-0 0-4-0 5-2-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273 1-4-0 4-3-0 1-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253 3-3-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 3-5-0 1-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253 5-0-0 3-3-0 3-0-0 5-3-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302 1-4-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 2-5-0 1-2-0
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253 2-4-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 3-5-0 2-0-0
New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 274 276 2-4-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 4-5-0 1-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 5-0-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 7-2-0 2-1-0
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276 3-2-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 2-0-0
Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-1-0
Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289 0-5-0 0-5-1 0-3-1 0-7-0 0-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 3-2-0 6-0-0 4-0-0 5-2-0 4-0-0
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263 3-2-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 5-3-0 1-2-0
San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248 2-4-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 5-4-0 1-3-0
Seattle 3 8 0 .273 209 226 1-4-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 1-6-0 1-2-0

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas 27, New Orleans 17

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday's Games

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Monday, Dec. 13

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-12-06 01:04 GMT+08:00

