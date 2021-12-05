SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 16 14 1 1 0 29 65 34 Quad City 17 13 2 1 1 28 66 38 Knoxville 15 12 2 0 1 25 59 29 Fayetteville 16 11 5 0 0 22 53 41 Evansville 17 11 6 0 0 22 47 39 Pensacola 14 8 4 2 0 18 50 38 Peoria 12 5 3 1 3 14 30 26 Roanoke 13 5 4 2 2 14 38 36 Birmingham 18 2 12 4 0 8 41 78 Macon 17 2 14 0 1 5 26 74 Vermilion County 13 1 11 1 0 3 20 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1

Pensacola 4, Macon 0

Evansville 4, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 6, Vermilion County 2

Quad City 4, Peoria 3

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled