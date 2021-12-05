All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 24 17 4 3 37 93 67 Toronto 25 17 6 2 36 77 56 Tampa Bay 23 14 5 4 32 74 64 Detroit 25 13 9 3 29 71 78 Boston 21 12 8 1 25 61 56 Buffalo 24 8 13 3 19 70 90 Montreal 26 6 17 3 15 59 93 Ottawa 22 6 15 1 13 57 86

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 25 15 4 6 36 88 62 N.Y. Rangers 23 16 4 3 35 68 57 Carolina 23 16 6 1 33 75 52 Pittsburgh 24 11 8 5 27 69 67 Columbus 22 12 10 0 24 70 71 New Jersey 22 9 9 4 22 65 76 Philadelphia 21 8 9 4 20 50 65 N.Y. Islanders 19 5 10 4 14 36 58

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 24 17 6 1 35 92 71 St. Louis 24 12 8 4 28 80 70 Nashville 24 13 10 1 27 68 68 Colorado 21 12 7 2 26 85 71 Dallas 21 12 7 2 26 60 58 Winnipeg 23 11 8 4 26 68 65 Chicago 23 8 13 2 18 51 73 Arizona 24 5 17 2 12 43 89

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 24 15 4 5 35 79 48 Edmonton 22 16 6 0 32 85 65 Anaheim 25 13 8 4 30 84 74 San Jose 24 13 10 1 27 62 62 Vegas 23 13 10 0 26 78 71 Los Angeles 22 9 9 4 22 59 62 Seattle 24 9 13 2 20 72 84 Vancouver 25 8 15 2 18 60 80

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Florida 4, St. Louis 3, SO

Washington 3, Columbus 1

Detroit 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, OT

Nashville 4, Montreal 3, OT

Minnesota 4, Toronto 3, SO

Ottawa 6, Colorado 5, OT

Carolina 6, Buffalo 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Chicago 2

Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 1

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.