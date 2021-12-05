All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|24
|17
|4
|3
|37
|93
|67
|Toronto
|25
|17
|6
|2
|36
|77
|56
|Tampa Bay
|23
|14
|5
|4
|32
|74
|64
|Detroit
|25
|13
|9
|3
|29
|71
|78
|Boston
|21
|12
|8
|1
|25
|61
|56
|Buffalo
|24
|8
|13
|3
|19
|70
|90
|Montreal
|26
|6
|17
|3
|15
|59
|93
|Ottawa
|22
|6
|15
|1
|13
|57
|86
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|25
|15
|4
|6
|36
|88
|62
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|16
|4
|3
|35
|68
|57
|Carolina
|23
|16
|6
|1
|33
|75
|52
|Pittsburgh
|24
|11
|8
|5
|27
|69
|67
|Columbus
|22
|12
|10
|0
|24
|70
|71
|New Jersey
|22
|9
|9
|4
|22
|65
|76
|Philadelphia
|21
|8
|9
|4
|20
|50
|65
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|5
|10
|4
|14
|36
|58
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|92
|71
|St. Louis
|24
|12
|8
|4
|28
|80
|70
|Nashville
|24
|13
|10
|1
|27
|68
|68
|Colorado
|21
|12
|7
|2
|26
|85
|71
|Dallas
|21
|12
|7
|2
|26
|60
|58
|Winnipeg
|23
|11
|8
|4
|26
|68
|65
|Chicago
|23
|8
|13
|2
|18
|51
|73
|Arizona
|24
|5
|17
|2
|12
|43
|89
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|24
|15
|4
|5
|35
|79
|48
|Edmonton
|22
|16
|6
|0
|32
|85
|65
|Anaheim
|25
|13
|8
|4
|30
|84
|74
|San Jose
|24
|13
|10
|1
|27
|62
|62
|Vegas
|23
|13
|10
|0
|26
|78
|71
|Los Angeles
|22
|9
|9
|4
|22
|59
|62
|Seattle
|24
|9
|13
|2
|20
|72
|84
|Vancouver
|25
|8
|15
|2
|18
|60
|80
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Florida 4, St. Louis 3, SO
Washington 3, Columbus 1
Detroit 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, OT
Nashville 4, Montreal 3, OT
Minnesota 4, Toronto 3, SO
Ottawa 6, Colorado 5, OT
Carolina 6, Buffalo 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Chicago 2
Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 1
San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.