Patient Monitoring Solutions Market Size Worth USD 43.9 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 7.1%

The global patient monitoring solutions market size was US$ 24.50 billion in 2021. The global patient monitoring solutions market size is forecast to reach the value of US$ 43.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol564

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for patient monitoring devices. During the pandemic, it was essential to keep a check on blood pressure, heart rate, etc. As a result, it fueled the growth of the global patient monitoring solutions market.

Moreover, the growing trend of self-monitoring increased the demand for efficient devices. Thus, people adopted patient monitoring devices to avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals and other healthcare centers.

COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness among the population about health. Patient monitoring systems also played a crucial role during the pandemic to fight with the epidemic.

Factors Influencing

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is forecast to play a significant role in the market growth.

Rising changes in lifestyle are also contributing to the growth of the global patient monitoring solutions market.

Increasing government expenditure is forecast to be beneficial for the market. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and growing launches in the industry will fuel the market growth.

The rising trend of remote monitoring, self-monitoring will benefit the global patient monitoring solutions market. Furthermore, the trending use of wearable devices and the evolution of IoT will further boost the market growth. Bluetooth monitoring systems, connectivity with smart devices have escalated the demand for patient monitoring solutions. OMRON corporation unveiled OMRON Complete. The device incorporates the ECG technology and is clinically verified for monitoring blood pressure.

The high cost of these technologies may hamper the growth of the global patient monitoring solutions market.

Geographic Analysis

The global patient monitoring devices market is witnessing exponential growth in North America because of the increasing adoption of remote tracking devices to avoid contact with the doctor and the staff.

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the global patient monitoring solutions market, owing to the trending home monitoring services, increasing population, and growing geriatric population.

Growing government initiatives and investments in healthcare IT are forecast to benefit the market players.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the global patient monitoring solutions market. The growth of the region would be due to the increasing cases of chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

Competitors in the Market

Medtronic

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation,

OMRON Corporation

Getinge AB

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global patient monitoring solutions market is segmented on the basis of Device, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Type of Device

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Multi-parameter Monitors

Respiratory Monitoring Devices

Other Types of Devices

By Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Respiratory

Fetal and Neonatal

Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring

Other Applications

By End-User

Home Healthcare

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End Users

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Patient Monitoring Solutions Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol564

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/