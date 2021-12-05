Sun to follow rain this week in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rainy conditions are expected in northern Taiwan early this week, which will be followed by sunny weather, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

CWB forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) said that Monday is set to be humid, with heavier rainfall expected along the Keelung and north coast area as well as in Yilan County. Scattered showers are likely for the Taipei metropolitan area, Taoyuan, and Hualien. However, only overcast skies are forecast for areas south of Hsinchu.

Chang said morning temperatures will range from 14-15 degrees Celsius in areas south of Miaoli on Monday, with lower temperatures in flat and open areas and 16-18 degrees elsewhere. High temperatures will be about 21-24 degrees for northern and eastern Taiwan and 25-27 degrees for central and southern Taiwan.

The northeast monsoon will begin to strengthen from Tuesday, but affected areas will be limited to the north and the northeast, with temperatures falling one to two degrees. The rain area will decrease slightly, with only the Taipei metropolitan area and the eastern side of the country expected to receive showers.

Northeasterly winds will weaken from Thursday, followed by weather that will gradually become more pleasant for the rest of the week. Temperatures will also gradually rise from Thursday, with highs likely reaching 25 degrees in the north and 27 degrees in central and southern Taiwan.