Bouyea scores 30 to lead San Francisco past UNLV 83-62

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 14:22
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 30 points as San Francisco extended its season-opening win streak to seven games, easily defeating UNLV 83-62 on Saturday night.

Bouyea hit 8 of 10 3-pointers.

Yauhen Massalski had 18 points and 16 rebounds for San Francisco (9-0). Khalil Shabazz added 15 points and five steals. Patrick Tape had eight rebounds.

Bryce Hamilton had 25 points for the Runnin' Rebels (4-5). Donovan Williams added 12 points. Josh Baker had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 15:52 GMT+08:00

