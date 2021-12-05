Alexa
Taiwan reports four imported COVID cases

No local cases or deaths reported Sunday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/05 14:11
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Dec. 5) announced zero new local cases of COVID-19, four imported ones, and no deaths, marking the 31st day the country has seen no local cases.

The four imported cases include three males and one female between the ages of 20 and 70. They arrived in Taiwan from the U.S., Vietnam, Laos, and Indonesia between Nov. 18 and Dec. 3, and all had tested negative for the disease within three days of their departure.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,652 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,008 imported cases. As of Sunday, the death toll of the coronavirus in the country remained at 848, including 12 imported cases.
