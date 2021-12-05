Alexa
Cone scores 24 to lift N. Arizona over Idaho St. 73-70

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 12:30
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jalen Cone had 24 points as Northern Arizona narrowly beat Idaho State 73-70 in a Big Sky Conference game on Saturday night.

Mason Stark had 17 points for Northern Arizona (4-5, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). Nik Mains added 12 points. Carson Towt had 10 rebounds.

Robert Ford III had 13 points for the Bengals (1-7, 0-2), who have now lost seven straight games. Tarik Cool added 11 points. Zach Visentin had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 14:21 GMT+08:00

