Go democratize yourself: Audrey Tang tells China how to get invited to future summits

Tang expected to speak on methods of direct democracy

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/05 13:58
Audrey Tang as the rabbit from Alice in Wonderland in a promotional video for the 2021 Taipei International Book Fair.  

Audrey Tang as the rabbit from Alice in Wonderland in a promotional video for the 2021 Taipei International Book Fair.   (CNA photo)

(TAIPEI) Taiwan News — Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) has offered advice to China on how it may get an invite to a future U.S. Summit for Democracy — enact democratic reforms.

Asked at the Reuters Next conference for her thoughts on China’s opposition to her participation in the summit as a representative of Taiwan, Tang said she was sure there would be more democracy summits held in the future.

"So, for all the governments and peoples around the world who feel maybe slighted that they have not been invited as a participant, my suggestion is to double down on realizing democracy so that maybe by the next round we will be sharing the same stage," she said, according to a Reuters report.

Tang is a leading proponent of innovating democracy and has aimed to introduce new methods that enhance transparency and enable the public to participate throughout the political process.

"All these ways are to increase the bandwidth of democracy so that the government can respond to people's needs in the here and now," she said.

"And also, more importantly, new innovations can thrive instead of having to wait for four years, so to shorten the iteration, to make democracy more rapid,” Tang added.

Tang will represent Taiwan along with Taipei's de facto ambassador in Washington Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) at the two-day summit that begins in Washington on Dec. 9.
Updated : 2021-12-05 14:20 GMT+08:00

