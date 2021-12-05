Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/12/05 11:26
Brewer leads East Tennessee State to lopsided victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer registered 19 points and nine rebounds as East Tennessee State rolled past Lenoir-Rhyne 90-66 on Saturday night.

Charlie Weber had 17 points for the Buccaneers (6-3). Kordell Charles added 14 points, while Jaden Seymour scored 10.

Salle Wilson had 12 points for the Bears. Kevin Kangu added 11 points. TJ Nesmith had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 13:43 GMT+08:00

