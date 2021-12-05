Dean buzzer-beater carries Hampton past Norfolk St., 58-57

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Russell Dean stepped between two defenders and launched a deep three-pointer at the buzzer to give Hampton a 58-57 win over Norfolk State on Saturday night.

The Pirates dropped a 70-61 decision to the Spartans in Phoenix Nov. 28. Norfolk State started the season with nine wins in its first 10 games, the best start by a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference team.

Najee Garvin had 17 points off the bench to lead Hampton (3-6)., which snapped a six-game losing streak. Marquis Godwin had 12 points and Dean added seven rebounds.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 15 points for the Spartans, whose four-game win streak ended. Jalen Hawkins added 14 points. Kris Bankston had 11 points and eight rebounds.

