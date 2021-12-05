Robinson carries Fresno St. past CS Northridge 61-43

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 22 points as Fresno State got past Cal State Northridge 61-43 on Saturday.

Deon Stroud had 14 points for Fresno State (7-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Jordan Campbell added 11 points. Isaiah Hill had 10 points.

Elijah Hardy had 12 points for the Matadors (3-4). Onyi Eyisi added 11 points. Darius Beane had 10 points.

