Robinson carries Fresno St. past CS Northridge 61-43

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 11:43
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 22 points as Fresno State got past Cal State Northridge 61-43 on Saturday.

Deon Stroud had 14 points for Fresno State (7-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Jordan Campbell added 11 points. Isaiah Hill had 10 points.

Elijah Hardy had 12 points for the Matadors (3-4). Onyi Eyisi added 11 points. Darius Beane had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 13:43 GMT+08:00

