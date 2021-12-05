Alexa
Samuel carries Florida Gulf Coast past Dartmouth 78-68 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 11:36
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Samuel recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds to lift Florida Gulf Coast to a 78-68 overtime win over Dartmouth on Saturday night.

Cyrus Largie had 17 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (7-3), who won their sixth straight at home. Matt Halvorsen added 13 points and Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 11. Caleb Catto had a career-high 11 rebounds.

Brendan Barry had 26 points and sank a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in regulation for the Big Green (3-3) to force OT. Aaryn Rai added 18 points and seven rebounds. Taurus Samuels had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 13:43 GMT+08:00

