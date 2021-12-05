Alexa
Hannibal leads Murray St. past Middle Tennessee 93-87

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 11:36
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Trae Hannibal scored 19 points as Murray State defeated Middle Tennessee 93-87 on Saturday night.

KJ Williams and Justice Hill added 18 points apiece for the Racers, while Tevin Brown chipped in 15.

Josh Jefferson scored a career-high 31 points for the Blue Raiders (7-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Donovan Sims added 19 points. Eli Lawrence had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 13:42 GMT+08:00

