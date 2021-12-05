Olison leads Youngstown St. over Green Bay 82-58

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tevin Olison had 20 points as Youngstown State easily defeated Green Bay 82-58 on Saturday night.

Michael Akuchie had 17 points for Youngstown State (4-3, 2-0 Horizon League). Dwayne Cohill added 15 points and seven rebounds. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 15 points.

Emmanuel Ansong had 13 points for the Phoenix (2-6, 1-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com