Pitt QB Pickett sets 2 records in 1st half of ACC title game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett set two passing records in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Saturday night.

Pickett’s first touchdown pass of the game, a 22-yard toss on a swing pass to Rodney Hammond in the first quarter, broke Dan Marino’s school record of 79 career TD passes.

Pickett’s second TD pass, a 4-yard toss to Jared Wayne in the second quarter on a slant route, established an ACC record for touchdown passes in a season with 42, eclipsing the mark of 41 set by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in 2016.

The Heisman Trophy candidate also ran for a 58-yard touchdown.

