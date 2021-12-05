Keyser lifts Old Dominion over George Mason 60-50

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — C.J. Keyser scored 19 points and Old Dominion defeated George Mason 60-50 on Saturday night.

Jaylin Hunter had 16 points for the Monarchs (4-5). Mekhi Long added 11 points and nine rebounds. Kalu Ezikpe had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Devon Cooper had 15 points for the Patriots (4-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Josh Oduro added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jamal Hartwell II had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com