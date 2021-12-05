Alexa
Brewer scores 22 to lead FIU over Stetson 72-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 10:24
Brewer scores 22 to lead FIU over Stetson 72-65

MIAMI (AP) — Tevin Brewer had 22 points as Florida International won its eighth straight game, defeating Stetson 72-65 on Saturday night.

Brewer made 10 of 11 free throws for the Panthers (8-1). Eric Lovett had 18 points, while Javaunte Hawkins scored 10.

Mahamadou Diawara had 12 points to lead the Hatters (2-5). Alvin Tumblin added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 12:11 GMT+08:00

