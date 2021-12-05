Alexa
Marin, Jones lead Southern Utah past Idaho 81-75

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 08:59
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Dre Marin had 19 points as Southern Utah defeated Idaho 81-75 on Saturday. Tevian Jones added 17 points for the Thunderbirds, while Maizen Fausett chipped in 15. Fausett also had 10 rebounds.

Harrison Butler had nine points and seven rebounds for Southern Utah (5-3, 2-0 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight win.

Mikey Dixon had 27 points for the Vandals (1-7, 0-1), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Trevante Anderson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Rashad Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds. Ethan Kilgore also scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

