Lofton scores 31, leads Louisiana Tech past Santa Clara

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 08:56
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. tipped in a miss with 1:43 left to give Louisiana Tech the lead en route to a 78-75 win over Santa Clara on Saturday.

He dunked off a lob to push the lead to five points with 22 seconds left, finishing with 31 points and 14 rebounds despite being a game time decision to even play because of injury .

Exavian Christon had nine points and six rebounds for Louisiana Tech (6-2). Amorie Archibald added six assists.

Jalen Williams had 28 points for the Broncos (6-3). Keshawn Justice added 18 points. Miguel Tomley had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 10:40 GMT+08:00

