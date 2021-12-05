Adaway carries Saint Bonaventure past Buffalo 68-65

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds and hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left to lead Saint Bonaventure to a 68-65 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Osun Osunniyi had 14 points and four blocks for Saint Bonaventure (7-1). Linton Brown added 10 points. Dominick Welch had nine rebounds.

Jaren Holmes, whose 18 points per game heading into the matchup led the Bonnies, was held to 8 points on 3-of-17 shooting.

Jeenathan Williams had 23 points for the Bulls (4-3). Ronaldo Segu added 13 points and six rebounds. Maceo Jack had 11 points.

