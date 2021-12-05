Williams Jr. leads VCU past Campbell 65-61

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists as VCU narrowly beat Campbell 65-61 on Saturday.

KeShawn Curry had 12 points for the Rams (4-4). Levi Stockard III added 10 points. Jayden Nunn had 10 points.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (6-2), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. He also committed seven turnovers. Jesus Carralero added 19 points and six assists. Ricky Clemons had six rebounds.

