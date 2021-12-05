Alexa
Tchoukuiegno sends New Hampshire past Central Connecticut

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 08:00
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had a career-high 20 points as New Hampshire routed Central Connecticut 67-45 on Saturday.

Jayden Martinez notched his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (4-2). Nick Johnson added 13 points and six rebounds, while Tayler Mattos scored 11.

Nigel Scantlebury had 15 points to top the Blue Devils (2-7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 09:46 GMT+08:00

