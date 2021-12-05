Alexa
Maldonado scores 20 to lead Wyoming over McNeese 79-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 08:16
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had 20 points as Wyoming won its eighth consecutive game to open the season, routing McNeese 79-58 on Saturday.

Maldonado shot 9 for 11 from the line.

Graham Ike had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Wyoming (8-0). Jeremiah Oden added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Brendan Wenzel had 11 points.

Christian Shumate had 12 points and eight rebounds for McNeese (3-6). Trae English added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 09:45 GMT+08:00

