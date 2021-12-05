Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dunn scores career-high 27 as Temple tops Penn 81-72

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 07:28
Dunn scores career-high 27 as Temple tops Penn 81-72

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed six rebounds as Temple defeated Pennsylvania 81-72 on Saturday.

Jake Forrester added 21 points and nine boards for the Owls (5-3). Dunn made 8 of 10 foul shots. Jeremiah Williams had 12 points as Temple won its fourth straight game.

Jordan Dingle had 22 points for the Quakers (3-8), who have now lost four straight. Michael Wang added 21 points and eight rebounds. Max Martz had 14 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 09:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Military expert says US troops in Taiwan part of Washington's salami-slicing strategy
Military expert says US troops in Taiwan part of Washington's salami-slicing strategy
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry
Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry