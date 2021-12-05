Miles leads East Carolina over Gardner-Webb 62-52

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — J.J. Miles had 15 points as East Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 62-52 on Saturday.

Brandon Suggs had 12 points for East Carolina (7-2), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Tristen Newton added 12 points. Ludgy Debaut had 11 rebounds.

Jordan Sears had 12 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs (4-4), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Lance Terry added 11 points. Kareem Reid had seven rebounds.

