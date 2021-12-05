Alexa
Sherman scores 27 as West Virginia tops Radford 67-51

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 07:36
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman poured in 27 points — one short of his career best — and West Virginia breezed to a 67-51 victory over Radford on Saturday.

Sherman, who came into the game averaging just over 20 points per contest, sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (7-1). West Virginia played without second-leading scorer Sean McNeil (12.0 ppg), who missed the game with a lower back injury. Kedrian Johnson had three of the Mountaineers' 12 steals.

Bryan Hart scored nine points to lead the Highlanders (4-5). Radford doesn't have a player averaging in double figures this season.

West Virginia shot 41% from the floor but made just 5 of 20 from 3-point range. The Mountaineers hit 10 of 14 foul shots, while the Highlanders sank only 5 of 13. The two teams combined for more steals (18) than assists (12).

The victory was No. 907 for West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. He is now 11 wins behind former UConn coach Jim Calhoun for third place all-time.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

