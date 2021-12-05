Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Harrison scores 25 to lead ULM over Northwestern St. 84-71

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 07:05
Harrison scores 25 to lead ULM over Northwestern St. 84-71

MONROE, La. (AP) — Russell Harrison had a career-high 25 points as ULM got past Northwestern State 84-71 on Saturday.

Koreem Ozier had 17 points and seven rebounds for ULM (4-4). Trey Boston added 11 points.

Kendal Coleman had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Demons (1-8), who have now lost six games in a row. Brian White added 14 points. Jalen King had 12 points and seven rebounds.

ULM defeated Northwestern State 96-66 on Nov. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 09:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Military expert says US troops in Taiwan part of Washington's salami-slicing strategy
Military expert says US troops in Taiwan part of Washington's salami-slicing strategy
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry
Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry