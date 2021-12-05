Lee's double-double sends Davidson past William & Mary 70-46

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Hyunjung Lee had 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry Davidson to a 70-46 win over William & Mary on Saturday.

Luka Brajkovic had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (6-2), who stretched their winning streak to five games. Foster Loyer added 15 points.

Connor Kochera had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Tribe (1-8). Yuri Covington added 14 points.

