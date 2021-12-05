Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Forbes scores 25 to lead Tulane past Alcorn St. 85-64

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 06:26
Forbes scores 25 to lead Tulane past Alcorn St. 85-64

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 25 points as Tulane romped past Alcorn State 85-64 on Saturday.

Kevin Cross had 16 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds for Tulane (3-5). Jadan Coleman added 13 points. Sion James had six rebounds and six assists.

Oddyst Walker had 11 points for the Braves (1-6). Keondre Montgomery added 11 points. Dontrell McQuarters had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 08:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Military expert says US troops in Taiwan part of Washington's salami-slicing strategy
Military expert says US troops in Taiwan part of Washington's salami-slicing strategy
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry
Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry