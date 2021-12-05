Alexa
Nickelberry carries La Salle past Holy Cross 84-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 06:29
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Nickelberry had a career-high 28 points as La Salle topped Holy Cross 84-65 on Saturday.

Nickelberry made 10 of 18 shots with four 3-pointers and eight rebounds for the Explorers (3-4). Clifton Moore pitched in with 15 points and five blocks. Jhamir Brickus added 10 points, while Christian Ray had 12 rebounds.

Gerrale Gates had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Crusaders (2-7). R.J. Johnson and Judson Martindale both scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 08:15 GMT+08:00

