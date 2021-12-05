Wilkins scores 17 to carry Longwood over Delaware St. 78-58

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins scored 17 points and Longwood defeated Delaware State 78-58 on Saturday.

Justin Hill had six assists for Longwood (5-4). Nate Lliteras added seven rebounds.

Myles Carter had 16 points for the Hornets (2-6), who have now lost four games in a row. D'Marco Baucum added 13 points. Dominik Fragala had 11 points.

___

___

